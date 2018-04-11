Maxxis Victra Sport 5 set to take Cologne by storm

Maxxis is heading to the Tire Cologne show (29 May to 01 June) excited and ready to show off one the most innovative tyres it has ever produced. The new Victra Sport 5 premium sport tyre will be officially unveiled on the manufacturer’s stand (Hall 7, C030) at 15.00 on the opening day, and is set to follow in the footsteps of other recently launched products by elevating the Maxxis range to a whole new level of performance.

The revolutionary new Victra Sport 5 will become immediately available to order, with the aim of it being on dealers’ shelves by Q2 2018. In line with the high-performance Premitra 5 for four-wheels and Supermaxx ST for two, the Victra Sport 5 is one of the new generation of Maxxis tyres that are challenging the status quo by delivering all the performance of premium brand alternatives, while at the same time offering the outstanding value for money and margin opportunity that are synonymous with Maxxis.

Commenting on the Victra Sport 5, Maxxis UK managing director, Derek McMartin, stated: “I truly believe that Tire Cologne and the launch of the Victra Sport 5 will prove to be pivotal moments in Maxxis’ European journey. The performance of the tyre is very favourable when compared with alternatives from what are traditionally seen as the European premium manufacturers – but it won’t come with the inflated price tag and gives dealers the opportunity to make good margin. Putting all this together means that the introduction of the Victra Sport 5 will be significant not only to Maxxis, but the market in general. We’re delighted to have these tyres in the country, and can’t wait to see what dealers and their customers think.”

To find out more about the Victra Sport 5 and its availability from Stapleton’s Tyre Services, dealers are encouraged to contact their local area sales manager.