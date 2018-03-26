Maxxis wins contract to corner cab of the future

Top ten global tyre manufacturer, Maxxis, has been selected by LEVC (The London EV Company) to provide original equipment on its advanced zero-emissions capable taxi, the TX, until at least 2023. Selected based on the combined factors of cost efficiency and strong performance, the Maxxis MA 919 Taxi Tyre will be fitted to every vehicle during production. This means taxis in around 15 countries across Europe will all be relying on Maxxis to deliver performance, comfort and safety for drivers, passengers and other road users by the end of 2018.

Already a firm favourite amongst taxi owners and operators around the world, the MA 919 has been re-engineered to meet the exact needs of the electrically driven TX. Compounds, tread patterns and structures have all been adjusted to provide benefits, such as increased durability and reduced rolling resistance, which will help the hybrid motor make the most of its power output and increase its range.

Commenting on the announcement, Maxxis’ managing director, Derek McMartin, said: “This deal is huge for Maxxis, and marks a crucial milestone for us - a milestone that we’re immensely proud of. The TX is a marvel of modern technology and innovative design and will transform the way we view public transport in London and cities around the world.

“The research and development team at Maxxis has worked hand in hand with LEVC over the last two years to help refine the MA 919 in tune with the TX. To get a brand-new vehicle to market in two years is unreal and it’s something that wouldn’t have been possible without this close collaboration and our dedication to delivering quality, performance and value. We’d like to congratulate LEVC for their achievement in launching the TX and thank them for putting their faith in Maxxis.”