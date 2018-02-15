For the first time ever, Tyrexpo Africa, the only dedicated tyre trade show in Africa, will be co-locating with GarageXpo Africa 2018 and RubberTech South Africa 2018 on 10 - 12 April 2018 at Gallagher Convention Centre Hall 2, Johannesburg.

The latest edition to SingEx’s Automotive & Commodities Cluster – GarageXpo Africa, is specially curated for the African aftermarket, where some of the largest and most authoritative players in the aftermarket ecosystem will convene and share insights and new technology. With the combination of these 2 shows, obvious synergy between the tyre and garage communities can be leveraged, creating even greater value for the entire automotive ecosystem. You can also maximise your time by visiting RubberTech South Africa, the world’s leading international exhibition on rubber technology. RubberTech South Africa will serve as a platform for key stakeholders of the global rubber industry and those of the African rubber market to engage in meaningful exchange.