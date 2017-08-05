After last year’s test results, Membat has decided to do the Tyre Benchmark Performance Test again, against new competitors of the B Segment. In this occasion, the brand compared its Membat Passion 205/55 R16 91 V to Michelin and Conti group B Segment Brands.

The results speak for themselves; Membat obtained the shortest distance in Wet Braking, the same level in Aquaplaning Straight-line and at an average with the competitors in Lateral Wet Grip.

Aquaplaning Straight-line: Affirmed Among the B Segment Brands

This test is done by driving the tyre in a straight line through a thick layer of water of about 1cm. The car accelerates and when the tyre loses contact with the road is when the aquaplaning happens. Then, the speed is measured.

Membat scored almost the same mark of the competitors, being topped just by one of the brands. You need to drive at more than 82 km/h to feel any variation. The best score of the test was 84.5 km/h, barely noticeable.

Lateral Wet Grip Test: Close to the Best

For this test a circled lap with a radius of 42 meters is sprayed with water to make it wet. Then the car runs on the wet lap at maximum speed.

The lap time is measured: the faster the better. Membat scored a 101% compared with the 100% of the average of the competitors.

On top of that, the test driver judges the driving performance of the car. Does the car feel safe when cornering under these wet conditions? Yes it does! Just one brand failed this test and it’s not Membat.