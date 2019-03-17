Michael Molloy death: Mother ecstatic at plan to ban old tyres

A mother whose son was killed in a coach crash has said she is ecstatic over the government's plan to ban old tyres on buses and coaches.

Frances Molloy has campaigned for the change since her son died in a coach crash when a 19-year-old tyre blew out.

Her son Michael Molloy, 18, died as he travelled home to Liverpool from the Bestival music festival in 2012.

The Department for Transport (DfT) will now consult on the plans to ban tyres 10 years or older.

Mrs Molloy said: "I now know no other mum will have to face the life we do.

"We have changed a law to prevent so many future deaths or serious injury. It is a massive achievement."

The 2012 crash on the A3 in Surrey also killed 23-year-old Kerry Ogden, from Maghull, and coach driver Colin Daulby, 53, from Warrington, after revellers had left the Isle of Wight festival.

The collision was caused by the failure of a 19-year-old tyre on the front axle of the coach.

Michael Molloy, a musician from Woolton, had recorded a single, Rise and Fall, which later entered the charts.

His mother was praised by Roads Minister Jesse Norman for her brilliant 'Tyred' campaign as the Dft announced the proposals which could also apply to HGV lorries.

Mr Norman said: "I believe the changes we are consulting on will save lives."

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said "emerging evidence and leading expert testimony" showed the need for a ban.

In 2013 the DfT advised bus operators against fitting older tyres to the front axles of their vehicles.

And last year the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency updated their guidance to say that 10-year-old tyres should not be used on the front axles of HGVs as well as buses and coaches.