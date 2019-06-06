Micheldever Group has announced its pledge to The Armed Forces Covenant to help support ex-forces personnel.

With opportunities in wholesale, logistics and retail brand Protyre, the group has plenty of options for people making the transition from the forces. The company joins a select group of employers in signing The Armed Forces Covenant, a promise to the nation and to those who have served that personnel will be treated fairly in their careers on leaving the military. In signing the Covenant, Micheldever is committing to its five pledges: tailored employment transition and support; accommodation of employee commitment to the Reserve Forces; support to local community and cadets; participation in Armed Forces Day; and offer of discounts to members of the Armed Forces community.



As an employer with an established track record in helping a number of ex-forces personnel transition into new careers, Micheldever is committed to ensuring opportunities and growth for this diverse employee base.



One such team member is Jack Kempton, who has been with Micheldever for seven years and has progressed through the ranks to reach the position of Area Manager for the South West Coast.

Jack said: “When I first left the military, the future looked bleak and I went through therapy for quite a while. I then came across Micheldever who supported me through the application process and into a full-time role with a clear career path.”



“It was quite nerve racking when I first came out of the military because you’re so used to a certain way of life and trying to find something that you can adapt that way of life to in civvy street is quite hard. The team at Protyre have been really good in guiding me through and I’m now in a role I thoroughly enjoy.

Alongside this latest pledge, Micheldever is also proactively seeking to take on a raft of ex-forces personnel, starting by holding its first insight day, designed to give service leavers a glimpse of life working for the company.

Those attending will be able to learn more about career possibilities by talking to current staff, with the opportunity to delve into specific job roles and explore current vacancies.



Duncan Wilkes, Chief Executive of Micheldever Tyre Services Group, which owns Protyre, said: “We are very proud to sign the Armed Forces Covenant and show our commitment and support for serving personnel, reservists, veterans and their families.



“Signing up to the covenant not only develops diversity and adds valuable capability to our business but also celebrates the significant contribution these men and women have made to our country.

“Armed forces personnel exhibit many of the capabilities and values we as a business look for in our people and this initiative aims to support these individuals as they transition into their new careers.

“MTS has an excellent track record in recruiting ex armed forces personnel and continuing this recruitment drive will remain a key aspect of our commitment to the Armed Forces Covenant in the future.”

Protyre currently has a range of roles available as well as running a fantastic apprenticeship scheme, which gives young people the perfect platform to enter the automotive industry.