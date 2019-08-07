Micheldever Group scores hat-trick of TyreSafe Awards

Micheldever Group has swept the board at the annual TyreSafe Awards, with a trio of award wins.

Micheldever Tyre Services (MTS) won Wholesaler of the Year for the second consecutive year, while Protyre made it six-in-a-row for the Large Retailer of the Year accolade.

The hat-trick was completed by MTS wholesale director Alan Baldwin, who was given the LifeTime Achievement Award ahead of his retirement from the industry later this year.

The judges were unanimous in their praise of MTS, commenting that “wholesalers play a pivotal part in TyreSafe’s success and the support and commitment of this year’s winner is beyond question.”

MTS was also lauded by the judging panel for “providing resources to smaller retailers and engaging with them to seek their support.”

Protyre was praised as a “worthy winner which demonstrated an outstanding and consistent approach with clear evidence and materials across multimedia sectors and messages.”

Micheldever Group CEO Duncan Wilkes said: “Micheldever Group has always taken its commitment to tyre safety very seriously, so to have that dedication recognised by our peers is very pleasing indeed.

“MTS is again a worthy winner of the wholesaler award. The tyre safety events we organisewith tyre retailers, the insight and advice offered through our newspaper The Inside Track and campaigning on issues such as illegal part worn tyres, are all examples of the impactful activity delivered in the past year.

“Protyre winning the large retailer of the year for the sixth consecutive year is an incredible achievement. Taking the tyre safety message out across multiple media sectors is crucial in engaging motorists and reinforcing the tyre safety messageas often as possible.

“Alan’s lifetime achievement award rounded off the night’s success. It was a well-deserved award and a testament to his career long efforts in championing the cause of tyre safety.”

Simon Hiorns, Protyre retail director said “It has been a great honour to win the TyreSafe award for Large Retailer of the Year.

“We are committed supporters of the TyresSafe charity and the work they do raising awareness around tyre safety and the dangers of poorly maintained tyres.

“As a business we know we can make a difference and understand how important it is that we continue to push the safe tyre message throughout the entire year.”

Alongside the Micheldever Group success, MTS customer Westgate Tyres completed its own hat-trick. The Morecambe based business won the Small Retailer of the Year award for a third time in recognition of its work to promote tyre safety in its local catchment area – an initiative heavily supported by MTS.