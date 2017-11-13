Micheldever wins Tyre Supplier of the Year award

Micheldever Tyre Services is celebrating after being voted Tyre Supplier of the Year for the second year running at the Power Awards, organised by Workshop magazine.

The award was voted for by the magazine’s readers, made up of workshop professionals at both independent and franchised dealers. MTS, the UK’s leading distributor of tyres to independent tyre retailers, retained its title ahead of competition from Blackcircles and Oak Tyres, which were among the nominees in the Tyre Supplier of the Year category.

Alan Baldwin, sales director at Micheldever Tyre Services, said: “We’ve always prided ourselves as the wholesaler and distributor that goes above and beyond for our customers, so we are very pleased to have been named Tyre Supplier of the Year for the second year running. Through our network of 22 distribution sites, we supply tyres to over 6,000 garages, but our priority isn’t to simply supply tyres, it’s to support and grow the business of our customers by providing compelling partnerships and real added value benefits.

“Being recognised by the workshop professionals for the second year running is proof that we never rest on our laurels and is testament to our ongoing commitment to supporting the dealer network. The workshop professionals’ positive comments and outstanding reviews demonstrates how much they value the service we provide and we are proud to be recognised by our customers in this way.”

The Workshop Power Awards, which began in 2016, are decided by surveying workshop professionals to discover who were the best suppliers and partners to the automotive service industry.