Further to the Kumho story which went online last week regarding the termination of the agreement with Micheldever, we have a statement from Duncan Wilkes, Micheldever CEO.

Duncan Wilkes said: “This is a disappointing conclusion to what’s been a longstanding and mutually beneficial partnership. Our priority now is to protect our customers’ business and make sure their interests are taken care of. This means that over the next few months we will be transitioning out of the relationship and beginning to move our customers’ business to other brands. We maintain and vigorously defend our multi-brand strategy in order to give our customers not just freedom of choice, but competitive advantage in their geography, and it this strategy that will allow customers to make this transition with ease."