Michelin and Goodwood unveil five-year deal

Michelin has been unveiled as the official tyre partner for the Goodwood Festival of Speed and Goodwood Revival for a further five years.The deal confirms Michelin as the official tyre brand at the estate’s flagship international motoring events until 2022.

Rebeca Nieto, Commercial Director for Car, Van and 4x4 for Michelin in the UK and Ireland, said: “The fit couldn’t be better. Michelin has a rich heritage and a proud history, but it is also at the absolute cutting edge of automotive innovation.

“Events like Revival and the Festival of Speed allow us to showcase all those sides of our business – technological breakthroughs that have transformed the motor industry, unrivalled success in motorsport and innovations under development that will push the boundaries of mobility across the world.

“Everything the Goodwood Estate does is premium, and that reflects our own ethos. From the tyres we make to the restaurants we recommend, Michelin delivers exceptional quality to consumers.”

Michelin branding will be prominent at both events, which in total attract more than 350,000 people. Nieto added: “Both events are now truly international, which is a big attraction for the Michelin Group as a whole. We can only see that global reach strengthening over the next five years.

“They also give us the chance to offer once-in-a-lifetime hospitality experiences to key partners, customers and colleagues.”