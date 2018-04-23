Michelin announces key UK and Ireland appointments

Michelin Tyre plc has announced key appointments to lead its B2B division covering the agricultural, bus/coach, earthmover, truck and van sectors. This sees Chris Smith, 34, appointed Sales Director B2B; and Helen Ratcliff, 38, named as Marketing Director – both with responsibility for the UK and Ireland.

In his new role Smith will be responsible for all sales operations across Michelin’s B2B divisions, using his extensive experience with commercial vehicles to leverage maximum opportunities for Michelin in other industries including agriculture and earthmoving. He began his career at Michelin in 2007, and most recently held the position of Truck & Bus Marketing Director – North Europe.



Ratcliff’s new role is all-encompassing, covering the B2B sectors, as well as Michelin’s B2C product ranges for the passenger car, 4x4, cycling and motorcycle ranges.

Commenting on her appointment, she says: “I’m really looking forward to heading up the marketing side of the business. The technological advances we are making across every sector and the huge potential of the digital revolution mean this is the start of an incredibly exciting era for Michelin and I’m extremely proud to be playing a part in that.”

Ratcliff was previously Marketing Director at Michelin for the passenger car, 4x4 and van ranges