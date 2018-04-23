Andy Aylward has been appointed Michelin’s Retail Programme Manager for the UK and Ireland, overseeing its network of more than 80 accredited car and motorcycle dealers, which are each Michelin Certified Centres.

The 30-year Michelin man was previously at the helm of the company’s two-wheel retail programme – and he’s now looking to replicate his success across the car tyre sector as well.

Aylward, 48, brings a vast breadth of sales, production and customer service experience to the role, and has a clear consumer-focused vision for the growth of the Michelin Auto Professional programme.

Aylward will continue to be based at Michelin’s UK head office in Stoke, reporting to Helen Ratcliff, Marketing Director for the UK and Ireland.