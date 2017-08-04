Michelin BibLoad Hard Surface tyres double tyre life for Germany Farms

Germany Farms, an arable farm and broiler producer, has more than doubled tyre life on its two Claas Scorpion 7045 Varipower Plus telehandlers by switching to Michelin BibLoad Hard Surface tyres.

The Nottingham-based company, which farms more than 3,000 acres and produces more than seven million broilers each year, selected the robust fitments on the recommendation of Michelin Account Manager Ian Whitwell and Pete Sampson, Commercial Manager of local Michelin Exelagri-accredited dealer Tanvic Tyres.

Chris Germany, Company Director of Germany Farms, says: “We couldn’t be more impressed with these tyres. Ian and Pete’s recommendation was spot on and we haven’t looked back since swapping the telehandlers to BibLoads. They have performed extremely well, easily outlasting our previous fitments despite the amount of time they spend on concrete.

“We wanted a durable, long-lasting and reliable tyre that could also cope with in-field work and that’s exactly what we’ve got. The tyres’ grip is making our machines more efficient, the stability is far better than their predecessors and they offer a more comfortable ride for our operators.”

