Understanding exactly what motorcycle tyre customers need from consumer websites is key to building off and online sales and reputation, Michelin’s partner dealers have been told at an annual conference.

Delegates at the full-day event at Stapleford Park Country House Hotel in Leicestershire were given advice on creating the right balance between an effective digital presence and a dealership providing technical expertise in a relaxed environment.

Andy Aylward, Michelin Retail Programme Manager, says: “This is the fourth Michelin Business Professional Two-Wheel conference and it was great to see so many of our top dealers join us.

“We invest heavily in our dealer partners to help them offer the best service possible in the online and offline marketplace and we wanted to help them think about strategies specific to the motorcycle tyre business.”

Michelin appointed Mark Lesniak, of Lesniak Swann marketing agency, to carry out a full audit of each dealer’s current website as well as a review of traffic analytics, advice on improving search engine optimisation techniques and future plans.

Lesniak says: “The two-wheel market is very different to the car tyre market. It was important to inform Michelin’s dealers of the different buying habits and the experience motorbike owners want when they shop online or direct.

“It’s vital Michelin’s network uses the digital tools at their disposal, whilst continuing to offer the highest quality customer service and product knowledge at their dealerships.”

As well as a review of Michelin’s two-wheel performance since last year’s event, delegates were given a preview of the manufacturer’s upcoming plans. They also took part in workshops to discuss ways Michelin could further support dealers with their digital approach.

Michelin Business Professional dealers benefit from free staff training sessions and bespoke business support to help them further grow their market share.