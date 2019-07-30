Michelin fits first sets of new multi-purpose CrossGrip tyre

Buckinghamshire-based Energy Generator Hire has become the first customer in the UK to specify Michelin’s CrossGrip tyre, fitting nine JCB telehandlers with the new multi-purpose fitment that is designed for operation on roads, grass and in the snow.

The new tyres are perfectly suited to Energy Generator Hire’s business, which involves hiring specialist generator equipment for outdoor events, with past clients including BBC Hyde Park and the Wilderness Festival.

Energy Generator Hire saw the potential for the new tyres to help ensure grass remains in pristine condition on sites where its telehandlers are working. It was then quick to have Michelin Exelagri dealer Farol Tyres convert its fleet from their existing competitor fitments to Michelin’s new 400/80 R24 CrossGrip tyres.

Iain Cooksley, Senior Manager at Energy Generator Hire, says: “Our work involves travelling on sites where there is often manicured grass, and it’s our job to get materials handling equipment in and out without anyone knowing we were there.

“These new tyres promise to be even kinder to the grass we’ll be driving on than anything we’ve had before, so we were happy to invest in changing the tyres on all nine machines at the same time.

“They have very quickly outperformed on all levels and are a perfect fit for the job – I’m so glad we’ve made the switch and they’re proving to be a huge success with our clients.”

The Michelin CrossGrip tyre offers a high load capacity and features a special rubber formula designed for year-round use. Its non-directional tread patterns ensures excellent precision for the driver when manoeuvring, in either forward or reverse gear, plus the optimised tread pattern delivers great traction on snow.

Commenting on the service received from Michelin, Cooksley adds: “The team at Michelin and Farol Tyres have really delivered on this project – I couldn’t fault the service. Plus, being the first in the country to operate Michelin CrossGrips gives us a competitive edge, as we know our telehandlers are now best equipped for the delicate work they carry out.”

Energy Generator Hire is a family-run business offering full turnkey hire solutions for short- and long-term use at events across England and Wales, including weddings and festivals.

For more information about the range of Michelin farm tyres available visit http://agricultural.michelin.co.uk or tweet @MichelinAgriUK.