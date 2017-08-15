Michelin Goes the Extra Mile for the Peter Pan Centre

A team of Michelin employees went the extra mile for charity after embarking on a gruelling cycle ride up Mount Ventoux in France and raising over £2,000 in the process.

The challenge forms the first leg in a series of challenges to raise funds for Michelin’s chosen charity for 2017; the Peter Pan Centre. The charity offers care, support and education to children aged birth to 5 with special needs, which can range from visual and hearing impairments through to chromosomal abnormalities and life limiting conditions.

The route bears special significance to the Michelin team, who chose it to mark the 50th anniversary of the death of Tommy Simpson – a PeugeotBP Michelin rider who tragically passed away whilst competing in the Tour de France on Mount Ventoux. With vintage bikes and clothing in-keeping with Tommy’s era, the team was joined by his two daughters and previous teammate, Eddy Merckx, commemorating the journey by unveiling a plaque next to Tommy’s memorial.

Guy Heywood, commercial director and team member, said: “We wanted it to have a significant impact and to raise as much money as possible, so we decided to dream big. This has been two years in the planning and it’s been a major undertaking for a team of 10 riders to prepare physically and source and renovate the bikes.

“Over the four-day period, we cycled 300km and climbed more than 30,000ft. I’m incredibly proud of the team and we are delighted to have raised so much money for the Peter Pan Centre. It provides amazing support, and we’re thrilled to have been able to help.”

Christina Hunter, Fundraiser at The Peter Pan Centre, said: “To continue our vital services at current capacity we must raise £270,000 each year, where we receive no additional support. We are so grateful to Guy for everything he has done for us, especially this most recent challenge which is incredible. Not only are we grateful to Guy for his support, but for always rallying people together, bringing likeminded people into his fundraising and helping us as a group. We simply would not be here without this inspirational support.”

To donate to the Peter Pan Centre and support the charity cycle, click here to contribute: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/michelinmanvsmountain