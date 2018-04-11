Michelin launches its first fuel saving tyre for regional transport

Michelin has launched a brand-new tyre range aimed at regional haulage operations where fleet bosses place a priority on fuel saving. The introduction of the Michelin X Multi Energy marks the first time the company has launched a dedicated fuel-saving tyre outside of the typical long-distance trunking sector.

Its arrival is the next step in Michelin’s product replacement strategy for the popular X MultiWay 3D regional tyre, which began with the launch of the first sizes in the new X Multi range in 2017 – a tyre which matches its predecessor’s fuel efficiency yet delivers up to 20 per cent more mileage.

Michelin says extensive testing with its new X Multi Energy has demonstrated a fuel saving of up to 1.2 litres per 100 km compared to the X MultiWay 3D (using the VECTO calculation), whilst equalling its predecessor’s proven mileage potential.

Using the EU VECTO tool, Michelin has calculated that the new X Multi Energy tyres can save 1.1 litres of fuel per 100 km over the average of its three premium competitor rivals, which equates to a saving of more than €3,000 over a five- to seven-year truck lifecycle.

Fuel is the second highest cost for haulage operators and industry trends are towards cleaner, ‘greener’ transport, with the EU Commission developing a road map to reduce the CO 2 emissions from road transport. The EU has developed a tool, VECTO, which calculates the fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions of trucks. From 1 January 2019 all OEMs must declare the CO 2 emissions for their new trucks sold on the European market, as calculated by the VECTO tool.

Chris Smith, Sales Director B2B for Michelin in the UK and Ireland, says: “This launch means regional operators can now make a clear choice in favour of fuel saving and CO 2 reduction. Our larger customers tell us this is becoming increasingly important as most tender documents and contracts are demanding a low CO 2 operation. This makes X Multi Energy the perfect solution – bringing all of the experience we’ve gained with the X Line Energy long-distance product, to regional operators for the first time.”

For further information on the Michelin commercial vehicle tyre range visit http://trucks.michelin.co.uk/





