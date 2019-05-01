Michelin launches new X Multi HD D regional tyre range

Michelin is expanding its X Multi family of truck tyres, with the launch of the new X Multi HD (heavy-duty) D (drive) tyre in 315/80 R22.5 and 315/70 R22.5 sizes.

Targeted towards solid bulk, agricultural and specialist transport operators – including fleets used for milk collection and animal feed deliveries to farms – the X Multi HD D is designed to be the most robust tyre in the market for versatile applications requiring a combination of high mileage potential and traction.

Its launch marks the first time Michelin has offered a dedicated heavy-duty drive tyre within its regional tyre range, for operators which are required to travel on unpaved access roads during the final mile of their collections or deliveries, where there is the potential to encounter more aggressive surfaces.

Chris Smith, Sales Director B2B UK and ROI at Michelin, says: “We’ve developed the Michelin X Multi HD D to cater for fleets where more than 80 per cent of their work is on highways and national roads, but where their priority is maximum robustness and resistance to accidental damage from unpaved access roads.

“Regional tread pattern tyres account for more than two-thirds of our total sales in the UK and Irish commercial vehicle tyre markets, and we’ve been gradually expanding the X Multi family to cater for the different needs of operators within this sector. The X Multi HD D gives us what we believe to be the most robust tyre on the market for versatile applications, complimenting the regular X Multi range for fleets where high mileage is the priority, and the X Multi Energy – launched 12 months ago – for businesses where fuel saving is the main focus.”

The X Multi HD D can be run to 1mm on all types of road surface, providing the highest mileage potential in aggressive road conditions. Key to its impressive performance credentials are the latest Michelin technologies including Powercoil – robust steel casing cables which help to make each tyre lighter yet more robust – leading to better endurance and reduced rolling resistance.

Other technologies built into the new tyres include an innovative tread design featuring optimised robust tread blocks, half depth sipes and stone ejectors to improve the tyre’s service life and offer additional protection from damage. A reinforced sipe design provides good resistance to accidental damage and traction by maintaining tread block rigidity.

The Michelin X Multi HD D carries Three Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMSF) and M+S markings, and is suitable for regrooving. The casings will also be accepted by Michelin for retreading.

Both sizes are available on the replacement market with immediate effect, and the first fitments will be offered as original equipment by major truck manufacturers over the coming months.

