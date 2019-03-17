MICHELIN OPENS THE DOOR TO TALENT WITH 2019 APPRENTICESHIP SCHEME

Michelin is looking to attract the stars of the future as it opens applications for its annual apprenticeship programme at its Stoke-on-Trent site.

The company has five places available for trainees in its 2019 intake, with roles in engineering and business administration.

Launched in 1927, Michelin’s apprenticeship programme is steeped in history and underpins the culture of the company overall, providing a springboard for trainees to start their careers through a tailored mix of training and work experience.



The scheme also provides a defined route for people to progress into senior leadership roles, with a number of former apprentices now at Managerial and Director level.



These include Rob Hewitt, HR manager of the Stoke Industrial Site, Andrew French, Director of services and solutions for commercial vehicles and Helen Ratcliff, Marketing Director.



Helen started her administration apprenticeship within the engineering department at the factory, gaining experience across the business while building up a string of professional qualifications. Helen said: “I was attracted to the apprenticeship scheme as it offered a wide range of development and career opportunities within a multi-national, highly reputable company, with one of the strongest worldwide brands. “Since then I have gained multiple qualifications including a BTEC, marketing degree and post graduate marketing qualifications, whilst also working in various roles including, customer service, sales, key account management and marketing.”

Emily Masterson, 18,is an engineering apprentice in her second year at Michelin and joined the company after a work experience programme. Emily said: “I came to Michelin for work experience in maintenance engineering, which is the role I do now. “It all felt just right, I was made very welcome, so when I saw the apprenticeship advertised I applied and really hoped to get it. “Now I am here I feel I am learning a lot and also getting involved in the company. “It’s interesting, hands-on work and I like the fact I am working and learning, developing new skills from experienced engineers while gaining my BTEC qualifications.”

The new positions have been announced in the run-up to National Apprenticeship Week which takes place between the 4 and 8 March. According to Jane Belcher, Michelin HR manager, the week-long celebration, now in its 12th year, gives an opportunity to showcase how important and valued apprentices are in the business. Jane said: “Apprenticeships enable us to invest in the next generation and to give trainees a great start to their careers. They also attract new talent into the business.

“National Apprenticeship Week highlights how valuable the programmes are for those taking part, their parents, family and employers, as well as the wider economy.”



More details about the Michelin apprenticeships can be found at https://bit.ly/2Rm4Ru1