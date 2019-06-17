MICHELIN Pilot Sport 4S* fitments for the new BMW X3 M and X4 M

BMW has chosen the MICHELIN Pilot Sport 4S* (PS4S*) as a 21-inch summer tyre fitment for its new high-performance X3 M and X4 M models, and also as the sole fitment for the global press launch of these high-performance vehicles.

The new BMW X3 M and X4 M Competition models, which are fitted with the 21-inch light alloy wheels, will be equipped with MICHELIN PS4S* 255/40ZR21 102Y front and 265/40ZR21 105Y rear ultra-high-performance tyres. Thesefeature a number of Michelin technologies, including multi-compound tread patterns and an aramid-reinforced casing design, and the tyres are star-marked (*) to signify that they are homologated BMW fitments.

Michelin has a long and successful relationship with BMW M and has designed tyres for many of the manufacturer’s previous models1. These tyres are the result of almost three-years of co-development between BMW M and Michelin. During this development phase around 800 prototype tyres and 1,400 pre-production tyres were produced and tested at the Nurburgring in Germany, and Miramas and Ladoux test tracks in France to ensure the tyres delivered the performance characteristics demanded by BMW M’s engineers.

The front tyres feature Michelin’s tri-compound technology and the rears are bi-compound. Originally developed for endurance race tyres, multi-compound technology uses different rubber compounds on different parts of the tread to fine tune the performance. As an example, the outer shoulder provides exceptional grip and wear resistance during cornering, intermediate ribs are optimised for steering and handling and the inner shoulder is designed to break through water and provide grip on wet roads.

When developing the tyres, BMW M’s engineers asked Michelin to concentrate on dry performance, high grip levels, good track endurance and good balance on wet surfaces, and all while maintaining the BMW M signature sporting feel at the steering wheel. The fact that the front and rear tyre sizes are similar meant Michelin had to engineer the different characteristics with only the tread pattern and the compounds to ensure the design brief was met.

The combination of these technologies means the MICHELIN PS4S* achieves a unique balance between grip, comfort, safety and driving enjoyment that meets BMW M’s exacting standards and makes it suitable for everyday road use.

Whilst developing the tyres, Michelin’s engineers focused on simultaneously improving performance in all of the different areas required, while still maintaining the others. The driver of the BMW X3 M and X4 M equipped with MICHELIN PS4S* tyres can enjoy the experience, knowing that the tyres deliver maximum safety and long life even in extreme conditions of use.