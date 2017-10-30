Michelin has taken the performance of its Sport Radial tyre range to an even higher level with the new MICHELIN ROAD 5.

This exciting newcomer is poised to succeed from new tyre comes from the DNA of the MICHELIN PILOT ROAD 4 which itself emerged as the European Sport Touring tyre market’s undisputed benchmark, with sales in excess of 1.5 million tyres since its launch four years ago.

In an in-house evaluation comparing the new tyre with its chief competitors, the MICHELIN ROAD 5 came first with regard to grip on wet roads. And it continues to deliver high performance in wet conditions throughout its life, since the MICHELIN ROAD 5 stops as short under braking with more than 3,000 miles on the clock than new MICHELIN Pilot ROAD 4s!

In addition to these improvements, the MICHELIN ROAD 5 combines optimal grip on dry roads, superior stability compared with its main rivals and outstanding road manners, a key consideration for owners of Sport Touring motorcycles.

