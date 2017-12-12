Michelin solutions has launched four innovative digital services for the road transport industry designed to maximise efficiency by making easy work of laborious tasks and incentivising staff.

MyInspection means daily vehicle inspections with a pen and paper, often performed in rain or darkness, will no longer be the bane of a truck driver’s career, thanks to software that makes the process quicker, slicker and more effective at reporting problems.

MyRoadChallenge offers an incentive to truck drivers, by both improving their skills on the road and rewarding exemplary driving. The smartphone app scores and ranks drivers’ performance, helping to create a positive competition between colleagues.

MyBestRoute will help fleet operations managers and other transport professionals calculate routes and all costs associated. It will be possible to ascertain – in just a few clicks – the cost of use of different routes and the quantity of CO 2 emitted, taking into account the configuration of the vehicle and the carried load.

Finally, MyTraining allows driver trainers to train drivers quickly and efficiently – consigning the administrative headaches of paperwork and filing to the past. The training takes place in the truck cab and allows the trainer to concentrate on a driver’s performance rather than being distracted by forms that need filling out.

The app suite was designed by Michelin solutions to help business owners and fleet managers achieve their goals of optimising costs, unifying staff, improving daily working processes or improving fleet management.

Paul Davey, Commercial Director for Michelin solutions in Northern Europe, says the offer is open to all companies, regardless of size, tyre policy or the number of apps they want to use: “We work closely with each organisation, building bespoke offers in line with their needs and expectations.”