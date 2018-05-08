Europe’s leading cardboard and paper recycler, DS Smith, has turned to Michelin solutions to supply, fit and manage the tyres across its 191-strong commercial vehicle recycling fleet, on a three-year contract.

The new EFFITIRES™ agreement sees Michelin solutions expand its remit with DS Smith to include 100 per cent of its vehicle parc, adding the recycling fleet to the 378 trucks and trailers already under contract from the firm’s logistics and corrugated packaging operations.

Kate Dally, General Manager, Business Improvement at DS Smith, says: “As a business, we want to be more connected. We already enjoy an excellent long-term relationship with Michelin solutions through our other divisions, and after seeing how well the EFFITIRES™ contract worked for them, we decided to introduce the service to our recycling business.

“The level of professionalism from Michelin solutions is second to none and we have been really impressed with our Key Account Manager – his tyre management expertise adds real value to our business.

“Our fleet can be on the road up to six days a week, and most of the time we’re operating fully loaded, so fitting a premium brand like Michelin also makes perfect sense. Plus the pence-per-kilometre structure of the deal means our costs directly match our activity levels.”