Michelin’s latest tyre and wheel safety technology has helped secure a major new five-year deal with East Midlands bus operator trentbarton.

The EffiTires contract will see Michelin supply, fit and manage tyres across trentbarton’s 463-strong fleet, which operates more than 40 services throughout Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire.

The bus company has returned to Michelin following three years fitting a competitor brand of tyres.

“Michelin manufactures quality tyres and I know we will receive the same professional service we’ve always enjoyed from them in the past,” said Carl Yeaman, Director of Engineering, trentbarton.

The agreement includes the installation of Michelin Wheel Safe across trentbarton’s entire PSV fleet.

The brainchild of UK technology firm – and official Michelin licensee – Wheely-Safe, the product is the world’s first in-motion driver alert system which detects the onset of wheel loss before detachment.

“That was a major part of the deal for us,” says Yeaman. “I’ve been looking at different tyre pressure monitoring systems for quite some time now and there is nothing out there that comes close to giving us what the Wheel Safe system can offer.

“It’s the only product in the industry that can identify when a wheel nut is beginning to loosen mid-journey, as well supplying crucial data on the tyre pressures and a temperature warning system that alerts us to any potential brake or hub issues. Linking these components via sensors and telematics is a positive way forward for us to understand how our vehicles are performing in normal operating conditions, so that we can work on improving reliability.

“Michelin tyres also give us the performance that we are looking for; great grip on the road, a smooth and comfortable ride for our customers and excellent miles per gallon value for our vehicles. And now, with the addition of the Wheel Safe system, it really puts Michelin ahead of the game.”

Michelin are providing trentbarton with a complete “Peace of Mind” solution, enhancing their health and safety compliance through Michelin Wheel Safe, and providing a full tyre management policy – fitting and servicing Michelin New and Michelin Remix tyres across the company’s 210 double deckers, 138 medium buses, 95 small buses and 20 coaches.

