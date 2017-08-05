Michelin “the obvious choice” for DAF dealer’s demonstrator

Customers putting TBF Thompson’s new DAF XF 510 demonstrator through its paces are experiencing the top-spec tractor’s on-road performance at its very best, thanks to Michelin.



The County Antrim-based DAF dealer selected 315/70 R 22.5 steer and drive tyres from Michelin’s X Multi ‘regional’ range as a factory-fitted option for its latest demonstrator.

TBF Thompson Director Alan Espie says: “Tyre choice plays a huge role in getting the maximum performance out of any vehicle, so fitting Michelin was the obvious choice. Plus, as we’ll be looking to sell the XF in about six months’ time, selecting long-lasting tyres that will have many more miles still to run when the time comes was a key consideration.”

By specifying Michelin, TBF Thompson can also take advantage of Michelin’s accidental tyre damage guarantee. Under the scheme, Michelin promises to refund operators for any accidental damage suffered before a new tyre is 50 per cent worn, provided it has been registered on Michelin’s MyAccount web portal within one month of purchase.

