Michelin to bring new connected tyre technologies to CV Show

Michelin is joining forces with the Road Haulage Association (RHA) to exhibit its latest generation connected tyre technologies from a dedicated Michelin zone on the RHA’s stand at this year’s CV Show.

It marks the second year running when the RHA has invited Michelin to share its stand, providing a platform to showcase two new wheel and tyre safety systems, designed and manufactured by Wheely-Safe, an official Michelin licensee. Both systems are suitable for fitment to vehicles regardless of tyre brand policy.

The Michelin Wheel Security & Tyre Pressure Management System (TPMS) Heavy Fleet uses patented technology to create the world’s first in-motion driver alert system for detecting the onset of wheel loss before detachment on trucks and trailers. The wireless system also warns the driver of potential brake or hub issues that could lead to a fire if unchecked, and provides alerts for over- or under-inflated tyres – an issue which collectively costs hauliers millions of pounds in wasted fuel and tyre life every year.

Displayed alongside will be the Michelin TPMS Light Fleet for vans and small vehicles, which provides visual and audible alerts in the event a tyre becomes under-inflated, over-inflated, suffers fast leakage or an increase in air temperature – often the sign of an imminent tyre failure.

Tyres on display The Michelin tyre range will be represented on the stand with the new Agilis CrossClimate; a dedicated summer van tyre which boasts full winter capability for safety in all weathers. It also stands out for offering high mileage, robustness, damage resistance and long-lasting performance.

This new tyre offers fleets a solution to the problem of wintry conditions halting van movements, whilst also eradicating the expense of buying and storing different sets of winter and summer tyres – which can be an unwanted outlay for most fleet managers.

Completing the Michelin line-up at the CV Show will be the latest additions to the Michelin X Multi truck tyre range, with the new X Multi HD drive tyre making its CV Show debut in 315/80 R22.5 and 315/70 R22.5 sizes. This new generation of tyres is designed to offer fleets excellent levels of grip in heavy-duty applications, combined with excellent resistance to accidental damage and high acceptability for regrooving.

The dedicated Michelin zone on the RHA stand reflects the close working relationship between the two organisations, with Michelin this year the headline sponsor for the RHA’s Spring Conference in April and other regional conferences during the course of 2019.

