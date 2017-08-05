Michelin Tyres – A Better Way Forward

Michelin opened its doors to the Stoke-on-Trent community and members of the press at the beginning of July to the unveiling of the new 53,000 m2 The European Distribution Centre (EDC) at their head office on Stoke-on-Trent. Further investment plans include a new 12,000 m2 warehouse which should be completed by the end of November.



The large gathering listened to Mike Lawton, head of Communications open the proceedings to primarily explain how Michelin was ‘investing in the future’.

John Young, Managing Director, took up the baton and told the visitors that the site was an amazing footprint; a rich heritage. The visitors were invited to celebrate the dawning of a new era and discover more about Michelin’s restructuring of their retread operations. One of his comments was ‘Retreading is an honourable thing to do’.

He continued that with the recently modernised retread operation, all of the old tyres that come back to Michelin would be scrapped. It is beneficial to the environment that the decent casings can be retreaded and they are looking to examine 1500 tyres a day. They discard the ones that are not suitable for the retreading process

Michelin retreads 850 tyres a day and with the new innovations looking to increase production to 1,100 tyres a day. The retread procedure uses 70% less raw materials and this figure is hope to rise to 90% within the next 5 years.

The EDC was finished earlier this year with an investment of £10 million and has created 100 jobs within the the logistics and service divisions. This is a single point of storage for the UK and Irish markets and offering next day delivery. The facility will hold 350,000 tyres in stock at any given time.

Michelin has invested £25 million over the last 5 years together with a grant from the Government of £4 million.

Councillor Abi Brown, deputy leader for Stoke-on-Trent City Council took to the stage and said that increasing the number of staff over the next 18 months will be a huge boost to Stoke on Trent, which is, in her opinion, the most exciting city in the UK and will be the UK City of Culture during 2021.

Guest of honour was Claire Perry, Minister of State for Climate Change & Industry since June 2017. She said in her speech that the best companies are adapting intelligently. Commenting of the Government’s contribution, she said, “A little bit of investment can unlock a tsunami of change.”