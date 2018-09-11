Michelin welcomes Soltyre’s second branch to Exelagri network

Brechin-based Soltyre has become the latest tyre dealer to secure Michelin’s agricultural seal of approval, earning its place within the pan-European Exelagri network.

Soltyre’s first centre in Dumfries gained Exelagri accreditation in 2013, and following this success, its new Brechin depot has passed the 48-point Michelin audit – just months after opening in January of this year.

Max Gordon, Managing Director at Soltyre, says: “Having Exelagri accreditation demonstrates to our customers that we have the expertise, equipment, training and manufacturer relationships to offer the highest standards of service.

“To be backed by a global brand like Michelin is a true testament to the hard work all of our technicians have put in.”

As part of the 48-point quality audit, Soltyre had to meet a strict set of criteria assessing all aspects of the business, from cleanliness of the workshop and standard of equipment used, to levels of staff training and the quality of advice given to customers. Soltyre was also required to offer an extensive range of Michelin agricultural tyres, plus wheel alignment checks, quality repairs and 24/7 breakdown service – ensuring local farmers and contractors can access comprehensive support.

The Michelin Exelagri dealer network was formed in 2004 and includes more than 50 locations across the UK and Republic of Ireland – and more than 800 throughout Europe. As part of the programme, Michelin pledges to support its members with specialist tools and added-value services such as City & Guilds accredited training courses.

Established in 2012, Soltyre has quickly built a solid reputation for reliability and service across its three depots in Dumfries, Brechin and Airdrie.

