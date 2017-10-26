Michelin X Line Energy tyres have been hailed the best for long distance fuel efficiency after tests revealed a truck and trailer running on the fuel-saving tyres will save an average 1.4 litres per 100km.

That equates to an annual saving of up to £1,670 and a reduction of 5 tonnes of CO 2 emissions based on a vehicle covering 130,000 km per year – compared to the average of its five main competitors in the long-haul market, achieved by the superior rolling resistance of the tyres.

Michelin X Line Energy tyres went up against those manufactured by direct competitors on a 200km journey at an average speed of 80km/h on real roads, organised by the DEKRA Test Centre.

Michelin’s latest generation fuel saving tyres came out on top, and also stood out for their strong casing, excellent reliability, efficient braking on dry and wet surfaces and smooth, high-precision handling.

Chris Smith, Michelin’s Marketing Director North Europe – Truck & Bus, says: “These results prove that Michelin X Line Energy tyres are the obvious choice for fleet operators where the bulk of the work is on trunk roads at sustained high average speeds.

Michelin X Line Energy tyres enable a 30 per cent increase in mileage performance for the steer axle on 315/60 R 22.5 and 17 per cent for the 295/60 R 22.5 Michelin X Line Energy Z, compared to the previous Michelin XZA2 Energy range.