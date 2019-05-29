Michelin has expanded its popular X Multi T2 tyre range with the launch of four new 17.5” sizes for low platform trailers, such as step frames, car transporters and double-decks.

The introduction of 215/75 R17.5, 235/75 R17.5, 245/70 R17.5 and 205/65 R17.5 tyres to the X Multi T2 range enables more fleets to benefit from Michelin’s latest generation technologies – with the tyres designed to offer the best combination of robustness, mileage and grip for predominantly regional missions.

Chris Smith, Sales Director B2B UK and ROI at Michelin, says: “The continued expansion of the X Multi T2 range is a direct result of the more than €600 million we invest in research and development every year.

“These new tyres are the perfect fit for heavy-duty transport fleets where reliability, whatever the weather, is absolutely key.”

Innovation is at the heart of Michelin’s product development, and the new Michelin X Multi T2 fitments incorporate the latest Regenion technology; a self-regenerating tread pattern which includes hidden grooves that appear as the tread wears down. These extra grooves help to maintain high levels of grip, traction and safety throughout the tyre’s life.

Other technologies featured in the new tyres include Powercoil and InfiniCoil, which help deliver extra value and performance for fleets. The tyres are further strengthened with HT Nylon Technology – a brand new innovation that wraps around the bead, enhancing stability, endurance and increasing the load index of the tyres.

When in twinned formation the impact of the HT Nylon is significant – on the 205/65 R17.5 tyres, the load carrying capacity is increased by +600kg across the axle compared to its predecessor, the MaxiTrailer. On 215/75 R17.5 tyres, it increases +240kg compared to the XTE2+, and on 235/75 R17.5, the load carrying capacity rises +400kg compared to the XTE2+.

The 215/75 R17.5, 235/75 R17.5 and the 245/70 R17.5 are available on the replacement market, and as original equipment by trailer manufacturers, with immediate effect. The 205/65 R17.5 will follow in September 2019.

The new tyres are both regrooveable and retreadable.