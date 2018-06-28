Mike Glover new Sales Manager at Compilator

As part of Compilator's international expansion, a new Sales Manager for Europe, Mike Glover, has been recruited. Mike Glover is stationed in England and was previously responsible for First Stop in Northern Europe. He has a broad network of contacts, and over 30 years of experience in the industry.

"The changes on the European market are happening at an ever-faster pace, purchasing behaviour is changing and there are other demands being made on us as a supplier. Using Mike's experience, we see that we can continue to be at the forefront and be the obvious choice for people who deal in tyres", says Anders Paulcén, CEO at Compilator.

Mike Glover continues: "My broad experience of the industry - which includes manufacturers, retailers large and small, wholesalers and fleet - allows me to work closely with Anders and the team, to offer real added value to current and potential customers. The IT solutions offered by Compilator will allow tyre dealers to keep pace and be able to adapt to the rapidly changing market. And one thing is for sure: the rate of change is only going to increase."