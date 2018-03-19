Mobiletron latest member to join ever-growing IAAF

Mobiletron, manufacturer of engine management sensors and rotating electronics, has joined the Independent Automotive Aftermarket Federation’s (IAAF) rapidly-expanding network of leading aftermarket businesses.



The internationally-renowned manufacturer of aftermarket automotive electronics will bring its specialist knowledge to the IAAF membership and will look to take advantage of the many networking opportunities and informative events that are held throughout the year.

Mark Wilson, Mobiletron Marketing Manager said: “We’re very keen to promote the independent automotive aftermarket and joining IAAF seemed like the natural next step. Being part of this membership supports the aftermarket as a whole as well as who we are and what we represent as a company. We very much relish the chance to become a proactive member, not just to raise Mobiletron’s profile within the aftermarket but also champion the IAAF’s Right2Choose campaign, something we feel very strongly about.”

Mobiletron specialises in components for the automotive industry and export to over 100 countries worldwide. Designing and manufacturing OE and OES parts for over 30 years, the company has been supplying remanufacturers, distributors and motor factors since 1982. Its comprehensive range of engine management and rotating products includes Ignition Coils, Charging Systems, Sensors and TPMS.

Wendy Williamson, IAAF chief executive, said: “We welcome Mobiletron and are thrilled that such an industry heavyweight has joined our ranks. It is fantastic to gain another outlook on how the independent aftermarket can continue to thrive and overcome the challenges it faces in the coming year and beyond.”

