Mobiletron’s PT46 TPMS Diagnostic Tool

Mobiletron are delighted to be launching a new TPMS diagnostic and programming tool. The PT46 has been developed with leading TPMS Solutions provider ATEQ.

The PT46 is an affordable TPMS diagnostic tool. Its cost effective price makes the tool accessible to small and medium size tyre shops and garages entering into the rapidly expanding TPMS market for the first time. The robust design of the tool makes it ideal for garage environments.

Using the PT46, the user can quickly test TPMS sensors and diagnose common sensor faults. Having chosen the make model and year of the vehicle, the tool has the ability to read and display sensor’s data in seconds, this includes ID, battery status, tyre temperature and pressure.

The PT46 can be updated directly through their dedicated tpmszone.co.uk website at any time, which will keep the tool completely up-to-date with the growing number of sensors fitted to European and American vehicles. The PT46 uses the robust ATEQ operating platform, grip-friendly design, a durable rechargeable lithium-polymer battery, and the ability to program Mobiletron’s MORE sensors within seconds.

