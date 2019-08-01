MONSTER JAM: NEXT STOP IS BELGIUM

In September the Monster Jam’s roaring motors are coming back to Europe, namely to Antwerp, Belgium, on September 7 and 8. Inevitably and expectedly present is BKT, Official and Exclusive Tyre Manufacturer of Monster Jam since 2014.

Belgium calls Monster Jam, and the most amazing and most thrilling motor show in the world ... replies! At Antwerps Sportpaleis in Antwerp on September 7 and 8, much adrenaline will rush down in the arena. Over two days, Monster Jam fans can get thrilled by the unbelievable power released by the stars of the arena, and by their drivers’ ability in showing off with spectacular stunts, donuts and other breathtaking challenges in the freestyle part as well as with full-speed action in the merciless racing competition.