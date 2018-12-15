More top names sign up to Automechanika Birmingham in 2019

More major automotive industry players have signed up to exhibit at Automechanika Birmingham 2019, with a raft of top-quality names targeting even more garage and motor factor visitors next year.

For the fourth year running, the UK’s leading automotive event returns to Birmingham NEC on 4 to 6 June. Few spaces remain for companies to sign up to exhibit as Automechanika looks to deliver on its pledge of providing the perfect ratio of visitors to exhibitors.

Boosted by an Association of Exhibition Organisers (AEO) study that found that exhibiting at events brings about increased sales, brand awareness and more recommendations, new names signed up to exhibit in 2019 include: Apec Braking Ltd, BM Catalysts, Draper Tools, GROUPAUTO, Launch Tech UK, Liqui Moly, MAM Software, Marathon Warehouse Distribution, Morris Lubricants, OESSA, Texa UK and Total UK.

These join major aftermarket names already committed to the 2019 event including Schaeffler, ZF, DENSO, MAHLE Aftermarket, Delphi Technologies, Valeo, Bosch, Hella, Bilstein Group, MANN + HUMMEL, NGK and Yuasa.

The industry event will unite the very best of the UK aftermarket and vehicle production sector to provide a ‘one stop’ shop for independent garages and motor factors to discover the latest product launches, technologies and practical solutions to suit their business.

The theme for the 2019 event will be “innovation” as it looks to promote the broad spectrum of excellence in the automotive industry.

Those coming along to the show will be welcomed with a new layout, as well as reacquainted with the hugely successful Garage Quarter, alongside a facilitated meetings programme and industry-focused seminars among other features, providing a truly memorable visitor experience.

Jack Halliday, Event Director of Automechanika Birmingham, said: “We’ve experienced a high demand from companies wanting to exhibit that will really boost the appeal for garages and motor factors coming along next year.

“2019 is the last year before the show goes biennial, so there has been a surge in the number of space bookings to ensure the latest products, services and technology are showcased to the market before 2021.”