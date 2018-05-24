MotoFest Coventry unveil new circuit sponsor

A quartet of Midlands based firms are giving their backing to MotoFest Coventry 2018 by signing up as sponsors, including a new sprint circuit sponsor, for this year’s event.

First up on the roll call of Midlands based sponsors for 2018 is Toyo Tires, which has its UK head office in Rushden, unveiled as the new sponsor for the long track sprint circuit.

For the festival weekend the unique MotoFest Coventry track created from the ring road will be known as the Toyo Tires sprint circuit, as one of the world’s leading tyre manufacturers becomes the latest high profile brand to support the UK’s largest urban motorsports festival.

Toyo Tires has stood for innovation, quality, performance, and excellent service for over 70 years. Combined, the Toyo group of companies has development, manufacturing, testing, distribution, and marketing operations throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Sarah Curtis, Marketing Manager for Toyo Tire UK said: “We are delighted to be involved in this year’s Motofest Coventry.

“Just as Coventry is at the heart of the automotive industry in the UK, from the streets to the track Toyo Tires has been at the root of popular car culture for many years.

“Being able to stand in partnership with this awe-inspiring public spectacle in the centre of the UK’s ‘Motor City’ is one of our most exciting ventures to date and provides us with a great amount of pride and belonging.”

MotoFest Coventry organisers have also launched their new hospitality packages for this year’s event.

The VIP package includes the opportunity to watch all the track action and more from a stylish new top floor, panoramic balcony space located at One Friargate, directly overlooking the Motofest circuit.

An all-inclusive bar package and all-day menu will feature as part of the £99 per head package. For more details visit https://www.coventrymotofest.com/hospitality/

MotoFest Coventry 2018 is a two-day festival dedicated to the city’s motoring heritage, which this year takes place on Saturday 2 June and Sunday 3 June.