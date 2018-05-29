A quartet of Midlands based firms are giving their backing to MotoFest Coventry 2018 by signing up as sponsors, including a new sprint circuit sponsor, for this year’s event.

First up on the roll call of Midlands based sponsors for 2018 is Toyo Tires, which has its UK head office in Rushden, unveiled as the new sponsor for the long track sprint circuit.

For the festival weekend the unique MotoFest Coventry track created from the ring road will be known as the Toyo Tires sprint circuit, as one of the world’s leading tyre manufacturers becomes the latest high profile brand to support the UK’s largest urban motorsports festival.

Toyo Tires has stood for innovation, quality, performance, and excellent service for over 70 years. Combined, the Toyo group of companies has development, manufacturing, testing, distribution, and marketing operations throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Sarah Curtis, Marketing Manager for Toyo Tire UK said: “We are delighted to be involved in this year’s Motofest Coventry.

“Just as Coventry is at the heart of the automotive industry in the UK, from the streets to the track Toyo Tires has been at the root of popular car culture for many years.

“Being able to stand in partnership with this awe-inspiring public spectacle in the centre of the UK’s ‘Motor City’ is one of our most exciting ventures to date and provides us with a great amount of pride and belonging.”

In Coventry itself a trio of local companies have signed up as event sponsors, with MedwellHyde the newest and latest local firm to show their corporate support for MotoFest Coventry.

The property solutions specialist caters to the needs of professionals targeting high quality accommodation within Royal Leamington Spa & Warwick region.

MedwellHyde acquires properties in serious need of renovation and often significant reconstruction and modernises them to the highest standards whilst carefully maintaining and often restoring them to their former character.

Gary Hyde, Managing Director of Medwell Hyde Ltd said, “MotoFest Coventry is an incredible motoring festival right on our doorstep and we are very proud to be sponsoring the event this year”.

Alongside Medwell Hyde, one of Coventry and Warwickshire’s leading law firms Band Hatton Button is renewing its sponsorship of MotoFest Coventry, having joined as a first time sponsor last year.

For MotoFest Coventry 2017, the law firm sponsored the Band Hatton Button Arena, a new event area which featured the Get On bike experience in which anyone aged over 14 had the opportunity to try out riding a motorbike under the tuition of a qualified instructor.

Band Hatton Button was formed in 2013 after the merger of solicitors Varley Hibbs, Button Legal and Band Hatton and is regularly recognised in Legal 500’s top law firms in England and Wales.

Sarah Jordan, Head of Marketing & Client Relations at Band Hatton Button, said “We are hugely excited to be part of MotoFest again this year.

“Last year was the first time we had got involved, and with MotoFest taking place right on our doorstep and now being a real flagship event for our city, we didn’t hesitate when we were approached about signing up again.

“We are thrilled to be sponsoring our own Arena in 2018!”

The trio of Coventry firms is completed by AP Racing, global performance brake and clutch manufacturer, which will be signing up as the official brake and clutch supplier for this year’s event for the fourth consecutive year.

AP Racing’s extensive motorsport and OEM accolades include being a key supplier to all levels of global motorsport formulae and major OEM Manufacturers.

David Hamblin, Head of Sales & Marketing for AP Racing said: “We’re incredibly proud of our association with Coventry and are delighted to again support MotoFest Coventry, our hometown motoring festival and what is fast becoming one of the largest motoring festivals in the UK.

“AP Racing is looking forward to enjoying this event with the local community, and celebrating Coventry’s incredible automotive heritage.”

As part of the sponsorship agreement for all three new sponsors, the respective company’s branding will largely feature across the MotoFest signage, the event’s online presence and marketing materials.

James Noble, Coventry MotoFest Festival Director, said: ““It’s fantastic to have four Midlands firms signed up as sponsors for this year’s MotoFest Coventry event.”

“It’s superb to have Toyo Tires involved and it seems fitting to have a company with such a strong motorsport heritage sponsoring the circuit in the year in which we stage competitive motorsports for the first time on the event’s unique ring road track.

“We give thanks and welcome Medway Hyde as a new sponsor to this year’s event and welcome back both Band Hatton Button and AP Racing.

“For Band Hatton Button we thank them for their support and look forward again to their headline sponsorship of one of our arenas, while AP Racing receive our thanks and admiration for their continued support of MotoFest Coventry – it’s incredible to again have a company so synonymous with sporting success support the festival.

“We look forward to announcing more headline sponsors for Coventry MotoFest in the next few weeks.”

MotoFest Coventry organisers have also launched their new hospitality packages for this year’s event.

The VIP package includes the opportunity to watch all the track action and more from a stylish new top floor, panoramic balcony space located at One Friargate, directly overlooking the Motofest circuit.

An all-inclusive bar package and all-day menu will feature as part of the £99 per head package. For more details visit https://www.coventrymotofest.com/hospitality/

MotoFest Coventry 2018 is a two-day festival dedicated to the city’s motoring heritage, which this year takes place on Saturday 2 June and Sunday 3 June.

There will be a range of automotive activities taking place from pop-up and demonstration events to static displays and fringe events at MotoFest, now the largest free urban motorsport festival in the UK.