MRF land multi-club partnership in England’s top-flight league

Indian multinational company, MRF Ltd, India’s Leading Tyre Brand and the World’s 16th largest Tyre company, have landed a multi-club partnership in the Premier League with Newcastle United, West Ham United, and West Bromwich Albion.

MRF’s logo will feature on the shirt arm of Newcastle United and West Ham United as they become the Official Tyre Partner and the multi club partner in the Premier League, while they also become the Official Tyre Partner of West Brom.

This season is the first where top flight clubs can create brand partnerships to advertise on the sleeve of player shirts, replacing the Premier League logo on the left sleeve.

The partnerships ensure MRF will receive huge exposure in the biggest and most watched league in world football and will be present at all three Club stadium’s throughout the season.

Koshy K Varghese, Executive Vice President, MRF Ltd: “We are delighted to enhance our engagement with the Premier League after a modest start in 2016/17 with this multi Club tie up for the 2017/18 season. MRF has been traditionally associated with Cricket and Motor Sports and is now keen to use Football as the third engine of its Brand Strategy to build its specialized Motor Sports Tyres brand in Europe. We are confident that this association with EPL is a powerful step in the right direction for Brand MRF.”