MTS appoints new wholesale director

Micheldever Tyre Services (MTS) has appointed a new wholesale director.

Graham Mitchell is to take over the key strategic role following the decision by Alan Baldwin to retire.

In a 17- year career in the tyre industry, Graham has acquired extensive experience across both UK and European markets. He joins MTS from Cooper Tire, where he held senior management roles that included sales director for UK and Western Europe and UK and Northern Europe sales director. Jason Burgess, who has been with MTS for 13 years, has been promoted and will assume overall responsibility for servicing MTS’ independent tyre retailer customers, including managing the field and office sales teams. He will also report directly to Graham.

The new appointments come at a time of continued investment by Micheldever Group in its wholesale business as part of an overall five-year strategic business plan.

This includes opening a new and much larger distribution centre in Chepstow, introduction of a further mid-range brand in Kormoran, and significant developments in the TyreClick website to help drive increased sales for independent tyre retailers within the MTS network.

Graham said: “MTS has developed a genuine competitive advantage by placing its customers at the heart of the business, something many firms talk about but few truly achieve. No other wholesaler supports and champions the independent the way MTS does and I am privileged to have the opportunity to lead the business into its next chapter.

“Since joining the business through Micheldever Group’s acquisition of Southam Tyres, Alan’s expertise, passion, loyalty and relentless promotion of the independent retailer has been instrumental in MTS’ growth and this mentality will continue to be at the heart of our approach.

“Supporting independent tyre retailers, promoting quality mid-range brands with OE heritage and offering tangible advantage to customers through our unique Added Value Benefits programme to help progress their business are integral to MTS’ success and I look forward to further delivering on this strategy.

“I would like to thank Alan for his support and guidance in recent weeks and will be sure to continue to call upon his experience and knowledge before he steps back from the business in November.”

Duncan Wilkes, Micheldever Group CEO, said: “We welcome Graham on board and he brings with him extensive tyre industry experience and commercial know-how to the Micheldever Group board.

“I have no doubt to his ability to lead the wholesale business as we continue to deliver on our strategic plan.

“I would also like to thank Alan for his 36 incredible years of long and dedicated service to the business and for being a driving force in making MTS what it is today. I am sure I am speaking for everyone within MTS in wishing him a happy and long retirement.”