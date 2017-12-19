MTS launch new Sumitomo tyre product into UK market

Micheldever Tyre Services (MTS) has launched the Sumitomo brand into its distribution line-up with plans to grow the new product line in 2018.

The new Sumitomo BC100 pattern is a high quality, competitively priced entry level mid-range tyre, set to be exclusively available to the MTS dealer network and with a strong margin opportunity for those dealers that buy into the brand early. It will be available initially in 67 different sizes – 61% of the total UK passenger car market - with plans to increase the range to 175 sizes by March 2019, which will include additional patterns for van and winter tyres.

With a pattern, compound and construction all optimised for safety and performance, the BC100 has a number of key product features as expected from the world’s 6th largest tyre manufacturer.

The new Sumitomo branded tyre product is being made available to selected dealers within the MTS network, with plans to grow the number of dealers stocking the product in 2018.

MTS will be the sole UK distributor of Sumitomo, with further exclusivity for dealers guaranteed through the new brand not being available at any national online retailer.

Alan Baldwin, said: “We are delighted to announce that the new Sumitomo tyre product has now launched into the UK market. This is a very good quality, competitively priced entry level mid-range tyre that offers dealers a great margin potential tyre range from a premium tyre manufacturer whilst fully supporting our multi brand strategy. Our objective is to grow the Sumitomo brand and establish a new network of dealers that will in time be similar in scale to the networks which already exist for our established house brands.

“The product range is also set to grow dramatically over the next 18 months - for customers who buy into the brand early, this represents a new mid-range product that will offer them great margin opportunities and absolute exclusivity in their local area, along with access to the wider Micheldever offering including many of our unique added value benefits. We welcome the new Sumitomo brand into our increasing portfolio of tyre products and we look forward to expanding its reach into the UK market in 2018 and beyond.”