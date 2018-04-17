MTS signs a new three year agreement with Toyo Tyres UK Ltd

Micheldever Tyre Services (MTS) and Toyo Tires have signed a new three year contract that will see MTS continue as the distribution partner for Toyo in the UK.

The new agreement between MTS and Toyo Tires comes amidst strong performance with MTS’s sales of Toyo tyres.

It helps to showcase the solidity of the partnership between the MTS and Toyo Tires brands, with Toyo bringing the strength and stability of their brand combined with quality products allied to MTS’s strategic approach in working with tyre retailers to grow their business and protect their margins.

For MTS, key to that strategy is the ability to offer customers multiple brands and added value by developing strong, mutually beneficial partnerships with stable, quality suppliers such as Toyo Tires.

Duncan Wilkes, MTS Chief Executive, said: “We are delighted to extend our successful partnership with Toyo Tires. The synergies between the Toyo brand and Micheldever are clear with both focused on offering premium quality products with very high levels of service and support.

“This deal will help to reinforce the multiple brand proposition MTS is able to offer to its network of independent tyre retailers and in doing so provide the opportunity to develop their businesses profitably now and in the future.”

Nobuo Yoshida, President of Toyo Tyres UK Ltd, said; “We are very pleased to have renewed our contract with Micheldever Tyre Services, as the distribution partner for Toyo Tires in the UK.

“With an already well-established partnership between the two companies, we look forward to this new agreement enabling us to work together to expand and enhance the presence of the Toyo Tires brand in the UK market.”

The Toyo Tires contract is the latest tyre brand to renew its agreement with MTS following MTS’s acquisition by Sumitomo Rubber Industries in 2017.

