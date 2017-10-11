Independent retailer Ian Brown Tyres is entering new terrain after becoming the first independent UK tyre dealer to become part of the new BFGoodrich Off-Road Centre network.

The North Yorkshire retailer near Malton is vying to be the go-to place for off-roaders’ tyre needs. And it’s ideally located to corner the market, thanks to its proximity to off-road hotspots including the North York Moors and Howardian Hills.

Ian Brown, the company’s founder and Director, says joining forces with BFGoodrich will further boost the centre’s reputation as a leading off-road tyre provider: “If you look geographically where we’re positioned, we’re surrounded by farms, rural areas and moorland. It’s the perfect area.

“We’re dealing with agricultural vehicles, game-keeping vehicles, people who are doing a lot of off-roading. BFGoodrich tyres are the ideal product for customers from a longevity point of view because they really do go the distance.

“You’re getting in the region of 50-60,000 miles on quite heavy vehicles. It is our premium 4x4 brand – and it’s going from strength to strength. We want to be part of that.”

Mark Meagher, BFGoodrich’s Programme Manager for the UK and Ireland, reveals: “Ian Brown Tyres delivers an excellent standard of customer service and tyre expertise, always taking on new challenges with ambition and determination.

“This, coupled with the retailer’s prime position for UK off-roading, made Ian and his team an obvious choice to be part of the launch of our new Off-Road Centre network.”



