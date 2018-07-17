Mutlu Battery, a leading player in the global battery industry and Warner Bros. Consumer Products, on behalf of DC Entertainment, have partnered to use the DC Super Heroes of Justice League for an all-new heroic marketing campaign. The DC Justice League characters featuring in the campaign include Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash and Green Lantern.

The Super Heroes will be incorporated into Mutlu Battery’s communication and marketing efforts in the UK and were revealed for the first time at Automechanika Birmingham in June. The strategic marketing plan will include visual and digital communications at the company’s retail and service points throughout the UK and Republic of Ireland.

The Justice League characters will be used creatively in a variety of innovative compositions that will both raise awareness of the Mutlu Battery brand and its comprehensive range of original equipment (OE) quality batteries, which are suitable for numerous applications across multiple sectors.

When it comes to the Mutlu automotive offering, the range, which includes traditional SLI (starter, lights & ignition) batteries and their Start-stop cousins, provides both trade and retail customers the OE quality power storage solution for virtually every automotive requirement. So, whether the required replacement is for a vehicle of conventional design or one that incorporates a Start-stop system, Mutlu has the answer.

Commenting on the Super Heroes agreement, Mutlu’s CEO, Goksel Paker, said: “With our 70-year plus battery history and many OEM relationships, we have an outstanding pedigree, which already makes Mutlu a compelling business proposition.

“However, the combination of iconic characters and OE quality products makes it an even more powerful formula that we expect will yield great success and increase the growth momentum of the Mutlu Battery brand in the UK and Irish markets.”