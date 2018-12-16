MWHEELS APPOINTS SAVAGE AS UK SALES MANAGER – FLEET AND AFTERMARKET

MWheels has appointed Steve Savage as UK Sales Manager – Fleet and Aftermarket.

Savage, who previously held the roles of Fleet Sales Manager for Pirelli and National Accounts Truck for Bridgestone, will be responsible for increased market penetration of steel, Xlite and Xbrite forged aluminium commercial vehicle wheels with both new and existing customers.

He will report directly to Matt Mardle, Chief Operating Officer at MWheels, who said: “Steve has over 15 years’ experience within the CV industry and a proven track record of business development.

Working together with our distribution, technical and marketing teams, as well as managing the internal sales team, he will identify wheel service solutions for every customer that will deliver better operational procedures and profits while ensuring safety remains paramount.”