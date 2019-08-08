MWheels has launched its next generation Xlite and Xbrite forged aluminium wheels for rigorous heavy duty application vehicles including tipping, walking floor, logging and plant trailers.

The 11.75 x 22.5 wheel has been redesigned to reduce stress on the disc and flange profiles, with field testing showing a reduction of between 55%-66% against previous versions.

Two ten stud variations are available, with both the 26mm and 32mm stud hole variants weighing just 27.5kg and compatible with 385.65R22.5 tyres. Both wheels have a load capacity of 5,000kg and have been tested by TUV Sud to KBA standard.

Xlite and Xbrite wheels, which are five times stronger and 40 percent lighter than the standard steel equivalent, are spin forged from a single aluminium billet, a unique manufacturing process using a CNC machine to produce a higher degree of production accuracy and a truer running wheel.

Xlite is available in machined and polished finishes, while Xbrite goes through several automated treatment stages which permeate the metal deeper to deliver a wheel with the highest levels of corrosion resistance and shine. Wheels are available in 17.5, 19.5 and 22.5 inch sizes.

The ultimate advantages of operating with forged aluminium wheels including extra payloads, reduced diesel usage, decreased CO² emissions and less wear on surrounding parts, including expensive components such as tyres and brakes.

MWheels has exclusive European distribution rights for Xlite and Xbrite forged aluminium wheels, as well as the Xsteel range through its agreement with Wheel India. It also supplies all other wheel manufacturers, as well as a comprehensive range of accessories.