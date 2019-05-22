MWHEELS LAUNCHES SOE/IRTE ACCREDITED CV WHEEL TRAINING COURSE

MWheels’ commercial vehicle wheel safety campaign has entered a new phase with the launch of a Wheel Awareness and Security Fleet Training programme to be delivered by renowned industry instructor, Phil Thirsk.

The course, which meets the Society of Operations Engineers (SOE) and Institute of Road Transport Engineers (IRTE) criteria for Continuous Professional Development (CPD), carries full SOE accreditation with the logo used across all literature.



Concisely it will provide a greater insight into the wheel and associated accessories to further develop knowledge in the workplace which will ultimately help minimise wheel loss incidents.



It covers a full overview of both aluminium and steel CV wheels’ design and construction plus fitting and general maintenance and an in-depth understanding of axles, nuts and threads as direct core components. It concludes with a 25 question knowledge test.



The course is aimed at both vehicle manufacturers and aftermarket operators and is designed primarily for tyre technicians, depot staff, vehicle technicians, workshop supervisors and commercial vehicle drivers. Business owners and board directors are also encouraged to attend.



Phil Thirsk said: “The course is designed to deliver the most comprehensive wheel education skills in the UK, looking at every aspect of the wheel and surrounding parts to not only improve safety and minimise wheel loss incidents but also to advance product and performance knowledge.”



Matt Mardle, Chief Executive Officer for MWheels, added: “Our industry-leading training programme is the next logical step in our vehicle wheel safety campaign, bringing together over 30 years of true expert knowledge in a thorough half-day course. Developing this with Phil has been a real coup for the business.



“With a wide range of areas covered from both technical and legal standpoints, and with SOE and IRTE accreditation, it will prove to be an invaluable investment in personnel development for all vehicle manufacturers and fleets. ”



For further information on MWheels’ Wheel Awareness and Security Fleet Training course please contact Kim.blissett@mwheels.co.uk.



MWheels has exclusive European distribution rights for Xlite and Xbrite forged aluminium wheels, as well as the Xsteel range through its agreement with Wheel India. It also supplies all other wheel manufacturers, as well as a comprehensive range of accessories.

