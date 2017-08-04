Following a comprehensive three-month senior consultancy role, MWheels has officially appointed Mike Cornwell to the newly created post of European Supply Chain Manager.



Having already introduced a market-leading sales and operations planning process along with a structured sales forecasting methodology, Cornwell will further develop integrated systems with service partners and suppliers to improve distribution efficiency for the company’s full remit of commercial vehicle wheels.

Cornwell, who has held senior supply chain roles for over 25 years in a range of global automotive companies including TRW, Bosal and Cummins, will report to Matthew Mardle, Chief Operating Officer of MWheels.

Mardle said: “This is a key role and Mike has already demonstrated that with expert knowledge of the supply chain and internationally recognised techniques our business can be much more efficient and effective.

“He has been given unrestricted access to all processes and systems which, alongside stock optimisation and inventory costs, will all be closely reviewed and monitored as we look at our next stage of development and cementing a market leading position through faultless service standards and the best product offering.”