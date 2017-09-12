The relationship between MWheels and manufacturing giant Wheels India (WIL) will continue into the next decade after signing a new five-year exclusive European distribution agreement for Xlite and Xbrite forged aluminium wheels.

The contract continues a relationship that started in the 1940s with classic car wire wheels, and which progressed into steel commercial vehicle wheels in the 1980s and forged aluminium CV wheels in 2010.

In 2011, Xlite and Xbrite became worldwide brands thanks to an exclusive 10-year trademark agreement between the companies. At the start of 2017, WIL revealed an upgraded multi-million pound production facility to improve the forged aluminium wheel finishes still further.

WIL is part of the TVS Group, one of India’s largest auto-component businesses with a combined turnover of $6.5 billion.

Matthew Mardle, Chief Operating Officer at MWheels, said: “The relationship between the two companies is built on history, operational excellence and a mutual respect of each others’ strengths in our respective sectors.

“Partnership is an often overused word but in this case it’s simply true, they manufacture and create fantastic products in which we often feedback specific technical details and requirements, and in turn we have given them a market position in Europe through the brands which are second-to-none.

“Above this they have been instrumental in providing the scientific support to our successful wheel safety campaign, their research into the effects of circumferential and non-circumferential hub shapes on wheel fatigue provided the basis of the EU Roadworthiness Act* activity.”

Sanjay Pande, Senior Vice President Marketing for WIL, said: “We have huge respect for MWheels and their senior management team, they share their aims and objectives very openly and we have put an operational support structure in place to assist with meeting these goals.

“We very much look forward to continuing our excellent relationship for many years to come, striving forward together to deliver overall wheel excellence, in both technical performance and safety, for commercial vehicle operators throughout Europe.”

Xlite and Xbrite, which are five times stronger and 40 percent lighter than the standard steel equivalent, are spin forged from a single aluminium billet, a unique manufacturing process using a CNC machine to produce a higher degree of production accuracy and a truer running wheel.

Xlite is available in machined and polished finishes, while Xbrite+ goes through several automated treatment stages which permeate the metal deeper to deliver a wheel with the highest levels of corrosion resistance and shine. Wheels are available in 17.5, 19.5 and 22.5 inch sizes.

The ultimate advantages of operating with forged aluminium wheels including extra payloads, reduced diesel usage, decreased CO² emissions and less wear on surrounding parts, including expensive components such as tyres and brakes.





