MWHEELS’ WHEEL SAFETY WHITE PAPER HITS 100 DOWNLOADS IN THREE MONTHS

Just three months since its launch, MWheels has reported that its white paper, ‘Evaluating commercial vehicle wheel safety - how to keep safe and stay compliant’, has been downloaded over 100 times. Throughout the country OE manufacturers, commercial vehicle fleet operators and senior personnel from armed forces, construction, emergency services and legal firms have taken the opportunity to learn more about wheel safety ahead of full implementation of the EU Roadworthiness Act on May 20, 2018.

Matthew Mardle, Chief Operating Officer at MWheels, said: “The initial response has been excellent, but we will continue to drive the wheel safety issue as hard as possible because education is one of our core principles.

“Come May 2018 there will be new stipulations on all commercial vehicle fleet operators to strengthen their purchasing, inspection and maintenance procedures and, as leading technical experts in our field, we need to ensure the industry is ready to meet these new legislative requirements without affecting profit.”



The white paper, which has been designed to further augment information which exists from leading industry bodies, gives an overview of the current landscape, a look at problem wheels and non-circumferential hubs, today’s legal implications should an accident occur and a comprehensive 10-point wheel checklist.



It continues to outline three recommendations on how to keep a fleet safe including best servicing practices, traceability and procurement and choosing the correct wheel and fittings.



The conclusion focuses on the EU Roadworthiness Act, which had to be adopted and published by Member States, including the UK, by 20 May 2017 and must be fully applied by 20 May 2018.

