NASCAR WHELEN EURO SERIES 2019 REVS UP FOR BRANDS HATCH THIS WEEKEND

As the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series reaches Brands Hatch this weekend the US feel really ramps up and with its extensive American heritage General Tire is right at home.

The stateside celebration, dubbed the 'American Speedfest' will see Daytona Beach recreated for the more than 40,000 fans expected to flock to one of the most iconic venues in World motorsport.

With temperatures set to climb above 20 degrees C, the dry conditions will mean some really fast racing as drivers on General Tires push performance to the limit on a demanding circuit.

Former F1 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve will line up alongside 31 other drivers in the Elite 1 classification as the stars earn their stripes in two packed days of full throttle racing. The Elite 2 classification also has a full complement of 32 drivers.

Guy Frobisher, senior project manager at General Tire said: "Events like Brands Hatch this weekend represent precisely why General Tire and the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series are perfect partners - fantastic racing supported by exceptional performance, backed by an enormous celebration of authentic American automotive culture.

"Fans will be entertained by monster trucks, miniature hot rods, pick-up trucks and historic muscle trucks as well as a special celebration of the Ford Mustang, arguably the most iconic and popular US cars."

Running until October, fans in Europe will enjoy one of the most famous franchises in the sports world, bringing the excitement of NASCAR racing to seven European countries for 26 races.

The Euro NASCAR series is growing at an impressive pace with new teams and drivers recruited demanding the best in racing technology and equipment. As an official partner of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, General Tire is working with all the teams in the series to deliver outstanding performance whatever the conditions – helping to ensure an exhilarating season of racing for the fans.

In the six year deal General Tire is providing the teams with slick and wet versions of tyres specifically developed in the US with the demanding NASCAR racing in mind.

